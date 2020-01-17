Again,Umahi Inaugurates another 513 Aides.

Listen to article

In a bid to fulfil his political promises to run an all inclusive government, Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has inaugurated additional 513 appointees drawn from the 171 political wards in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration held at the International Conference Centre, Abakaliki, Governor Umahi urged the appointees to live no stone unturned in ensuring their assigned tasks are judiciously executed to the overall best interest of the state, calling on them to avoid docility.

Umahi said the newly inaugurated appointees will be spread across the Ministries for oversight roles.

"Make up your mind to work. I expect our work will be made easier".

"Let the Hospitals within their localities use them for monitoring hospitals, also, let schools use them for supervision.

"Let the Ministry of Works engage them, let them supervise the total number of cement and monitor the casting process.

"As you are working, you are exercising your body"

Earlier, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barrister Cletus Ofoke said Ebonyi State has broken record as the state with the highest number of appointees, stressing the need for greater productivity in their areas of deployment.

Recall that after the 2019 election, governor promised to run an all inclusive government where all the political office holders will be drawn from the virtually all the communities and political wards in the state.

To fulfill that promise and eliminate crony appointees, with a view of reaching the main target, Umahi asked various stakeholders in the 171 political wards to nominate 3 persons for political appointment.