Madumere felicitates Senator Uzodinma on his victory at Apex Courtas elected Governor of Imo State

Listen to article

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court as the validly elected Governor of Imo State.

Prince Madumere described his emergence as victory for democracy , saying that All Progressives Congress has bounced back after a long tortious legal battle. He described Senator Uzodinma as determined, focused and result oriented.

The former Deputy Governor also said he had spoken with Senator Uzodinma, saying that "all that matters is to put smiles on the faces of Imolites".

He also said that it is time for for healing for All Progressives Congress.

His words: "At this auspicious time of glory, I warmly congratulate His Excellency the Governor-Elect of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma. It is our victory.

"Senator Uzodinma has proven that he is a goal getter and by this victory at the apex court, he has rewritten the history of APC in our State and Nigeria at large.

"As we celebrate, the victory is to improve the welfare of the people and development of our State. It has also created room for healing in our party".

He however urged the opposition to take the verdict of the apex court in good faith, saying that such is part of the ingredients of democracy. He commended them for helping in strengthening democratic culture in the state and for obeying the Rule of Law.

He therefore called the good people of Imo State to rally him round and rest assured that Senator Uzodinma will surely live up to expectations as he will leverage on the people oriented policies and programmes of APC to take the State to greater height.