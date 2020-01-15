I Accept the Judgment of the Supreme Court in Good Faith - Sen. Ararume

Listen to article

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in the 2019 Gubernatorial election in Imo State has made his position known to the public over the decision of the apex court.

In a document signed by the Sen. Ararume titled 'My Position On The Supreme Court Verdict', Sen. Ararume stated that he has accepted the Judgment of the Supreme Court in Good faith and therefore congratulated Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the beneficiary of the Verdict of the All Progressives Congress.

He further stated that, as an ardent believer in the rule of law, he is ever ready to work harmoniously with the new Governor in the best interest of the state.

He however, appealed to all his supporters across the state to give every necessary support to the new government in order to ensure that the entirety of Imolites enjoy the full dividends of democracy.

In conclusion, he said that the peace and development of Imo State are paramount pursuits & aspirations and as such cannot be compromised for self gains.