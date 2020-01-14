Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reacts On Supreme Court Judgement Against Emeka Ihedioha

Listen to article

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the judgment of the Supreme Court,

sacking, Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as ‘another very sad commentary on our nation’s democratic order.’

The party in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondinyan, said it found it difficult to understand how Senator Hope Uzodinma/APC, who came 4th in the March 9, 2019 governorship election, with just 96,458 votes, will suddenly, by the token of the judgment of the Supreme Court, defeat Gov Emeka Ihedioha/PDP that scored 276,404 votes.

The party stated that most Nigerians were yet to understand the basis upon which the Supreme Court arrived at its decision.

Ologbondinyan said “it is lamentable that the destiny of the people of Imo state is being taken from the governor they chose and voted for and handed over to individuals and a political party that do not have their blessing and mandate and which they rejected at the election.

“The people of Imo state are now confronted with the challenge of having a government that they cannot identify with and which cannot connect with them, having not emanated from them.

“Moreover, all the gains, including the development and stability already achieved by the people-based government, under Governor Emeka Ihedioha/PDP administration in the state are now heavily jeopardized.

“Indeed, the mournful and despondent ambiance that now pervades in Imo state is a loud testimony that the judgment did not reflect the expectation of the people of Imo state as expressed at the polls.

“While recognizing that the judgement of the Supreme Court is final, the party urged all stakeholders in the state to remain united and calm, and await further instruction from the national leadership on this very sad development.”

It, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return from former Governor Emeka Ihedioha and issue Uzodinma with certificate of return as governor of the state.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun said the votes due to Uzodinma and APC from 318 polling units were wrongly excluded and should be added.