Delta Governor Storms Government House Chapel With Fragrant Smiles

Following the overwhelming judgment accorded the Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, by the Supreme Court, the government house chapel is filled with supporters who joined the governor and his wife, Dame Edith Okowa, in thanksgiving to God for the victory.

In a unanimous judgement headed by Justice Centus Nweze, the Apex Court affirmed the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), candidate as the duly elected governor of the state in the 2019, governorship election, describing the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Candidate, Chief Ovedje Ogboru, as a waste of the Court's precious time.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of party men and women, supporters and well-wishers, the state governor said: "in Delta state state there is unity. I am governor over Delta state. It is time to forgive and move forward that we may reason together".

He appreciated all for the support just as he called for the corporation of all to build the state, "it is time to work for the state and the people. 2023 and is not too far but it is too near to play politics. When the time for politics come we will play politics."

He charged political appointees to face their various duties and work for the state.

He called on his opponent, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru to join hands with him to move the state forward.

In an exhortation taken from Daniel 3:24 by the government house chaplain, Ven. Charles Osemene, tittled: "there is no other God that can deliver like this sort", said the victory is just a signature tune of what God would do in the state henceforth.