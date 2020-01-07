Society Of Young Nigerian Writers (synw) Launches Two Literary Blogs

Listen to article

Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW), an umbrella body of Young Nigerian Writers in Nigeria founded to promote creative writing and literary arts in Nigeria among writers between the ages of 10 and 40 today announced the launch of two literary blogs “Inside Nigerian Literature” @ www.insidenigerianliterature.blogspot.com and “Literary Opportunities for Writers” @ www. https://literaryopportunitiesforwriters.blogspot.com dedicated to sharing latest news on literary events in Nigeria and literary opportunities around the world.

This was made known by Wole Adedoyin, SYNW President in Ibadan today.

The blogs will serve as platforms for sharing and discussing latest news and information about literary events in Nigeria and literary opportunities around the world. The blogs will be publishing news on latest workshops, residencies, prizes, arts and book festivals, competitions, literary grants, writers conventions, call for submissions and entries to mention but few.

The two blogs will focus primarily on the topic of literature and literary opportunities in Nigeria and beyond. Latest news on works like fiction, nonfiction, poetry, book review, literary criticism, diary and interviews will be considered.

To send news of your literary events, book review, arts and books festivals, notice of readings, call for entries or submissions, residencies, interviews, literary criticism, kindly send them to [email protected] or via whatsapp number @ 08072673852