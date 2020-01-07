Delta Billionaire Throws Weight Behind Civilian-Military Partnership

Listen to article

The need to give the military support to ensure that insecurity is surmounted has been harped on.

Prince Ned Nwoko, a former House of Representatives, a philanthropist and pride of the Anioma Nation, gave his nod to the military who visited him in his Abuja residence.

He disclosed that the uniform men informed him of their activities to promote Civilian-Military partnership. His words: "Yesterday, I received a high level delegation from the Nigerian Armed Forces at my Abuja residence.

"They informed me about their activities to promote Civilian-Military partnership in their upcoming projects which include the unsung Heroes Concert and visit to the military base at Maiduguri".

He said he seized the opportunity to hint them of his determination to fight the scourge of malaria in Africa.

"I was impressed by their efforts and I pledged my support to the military activities and also shared the Malaria Eradication Project with them.

"Together we can eradicate the scourge of Malaria", he assured.