Victims of spinal cord injury build support center, express gratitude to Osun Govt, CSDP 

Listen to article

The victims of spinal cord injuries Osun State have expressed gratitude to the state government, the World Bank and the Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) for their supports on the construction of a support center for the affected persons.

The affected persons under the auspices of Spinal Cord Injuries People of Nigeria (SCIPON), while speaking with our correspondent said the support center at Edunabon community has alleviated their suffering and make life better for them.

Some of the victims, Olayemi Lucky Adeleye, Adeyemi Said, Ayodeji Damilola, Olatoye Yusuf and Olakusibe Olanrewaju said they go to the support center regularly to get free medical materials and seek common solutions to their problems.

The Chairman of SCIPON, Mr Olayemi Lucky Adeleye explained that the support center was built by SCIPON members with the support of Osun CSDP as a way of addressing some of the basic challenges of the affected persons.

"With this support center, the victims are encouraged to come out with their wheelchairs and we get medical materials for our treatment here. We contributed money to build this center, furnish it and equipped it with necessary medical materials for our treatment. CSDP assisted us to achieve this."

"The center was constructed and furnished with 4,451,885.00. We contributed 222,544.25 and CSDP supported it with 4,229,340.75. The medical materials at the center 3,780,000.00. We contributed 189,000.00 and CSDP supported us with 3,591,000.00", he added.

He said the victims get free medical material from the center which also served as a rallying point for the to chat a way forward for their lives. He added that this has really alleviated their suffering and give them the hope that they are alive and living.