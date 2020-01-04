Umahi Directs Payment Of New Minimum Wage by Jan. 10.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has directed the state Accountant General to ensure that the new minimum wage be paid to civil servants in the state by Jan.10, 2020

A press statement signed by the Special Assistant to the governor on media, Mr Francis Nweze included all the local government Chairmen in the directive to seek overdraft to effect the payments.

The statement also explained that the directive is to give smooth start to Ebonyi workers who must have made expenses during the yuletide period.

"This is in compliance with the governor’s approval to commence the payment of the new minimum wage to civil servants effective from Jan.1, 2020 and his commitment and love for Ebonyi people.

