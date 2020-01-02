New Year 2020: Gov Buni Pardons 6 Inmates

Listen to article

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has expressed his best wishes and goodwill messages to the people of the state to mark 2020 New Year.

The governor pardoned six (6) Prison Inmates who were convicted and are serving jail terms for various offences to be released immediately and reunite with their families.

A statement issued by the Honourable State Commissioner of Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego yesterday said the governor expressed optimism that given the groundwork laid in the recent period, 2020 will be a year of renewal and more socio-economic progress for the state.

Governor Buni while reflecting on the outgoing year, observed that 2019 was full of opportunities and trials for the state but expressed gratitude to Almighty God for the successes the state has recorded during the period.

The statement read in part: "His Excellency Governor Buni commends the people of the state for their resilience and the security agencies for their hard work on behalf of peace and security.

"The governor urged the people to continue to partner with the security agencies to ensure a peace that lasts across the state.

"As part of celebrating the New Year, His Excellency Governor Buni has also granted pardon to six inmates who were convicted and are serving jail terms for various offences.

"They are Isa Mohammed, who was jailed for a year and six months and serving his time at the Potiskum Medium Security Prison; Isa Haruna who was also convicted and sentenced to a year and six months and also serving his jail term in Potiskum; and Umar Ibrahim, who was convicted and sentenced to three years and serving his jail term at the Gashu’a Prison.

"Others are Manu Dari, jailed for three years and serving in Gashu’a; Adamu Bello serving a jail term of two years and seven months in Potiskum and Adamu Jauro Julee who was jailed for 11 months and 23 days and now serving his jail term at the Potiskum Medium Security Prison.

"The governor granted these pardons in exercise of his Prerogative of Mercy as conferred on him by Section 212 (1) of the Constitution of the country and based on the advice of the Prerogative of Mercy Advisory Council".