Osun HDP Condemns attack on Gov. Oyetola, felicitates with Christians and Muslims on New Year.

Listen to article

The Hope Democratic Party (HDP) has expressed optimism that the year 2020 would be fulfilling if Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s governments at all levels make the people the center point of its policies and programmes despite the challenges faced in 2019. Osun HDP also condemned in strong terms the attack Meted on Governor Gboyega Oyetola by some suspected thugs in the early hours of Wednesday.

Though the party acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of Osun citizens in the midst of socio-economic and political hitches in 2019 and urged them to reignite their undying spirit in this new year 2020.

This was contained in a New Year message issued and signed by the Chairman of the Party, Wole Adedoyin yesterday.

According to the release, “As legitimate citizens of the state, we must continue to imbibe the spirit of togetherness and love for one another. We must also support government at all levels by contributing our quota in the generation of wealth and alleviation of poverty.‎”

“Year 2019 was indeed an eventful, yet challenging one for Governor Oyetola led government and Osun citizens. But we thank Osun citizens for their continuous support and prayers for the progress and unity of the state.”

Osun HDP however advocated an urgent review of the security arrangement in the state in order to curtail the multi-faceted religious and political security challenges ravaging the state.

It will also be recalled that some suspected thugs in the early hours of Wednesday threw stones in the direction of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and some members of his cabinet at the 2020 countdown event organised by the state government in Osogbo.

Osun HDP has strongly condemned the attack in strong terms and urged the security agents to bring the culprits to book.