Zulum Commissions 100 Beds Ultra Modern Hospital in Hawul

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum commissions 100 beds Azare ultra modern general hospital constructed jointly by Borno state government and SDG.

The hospital according to the Commissioner of Health Dr Salihi Aliyu kwaya Bura was equipped with all the modern facilities, doctors' quarters, maternity unit and mortuary among others.

The Governor charged the staff to be punctual and dedicate themselves to their duties adding he would not condone any act of absenteeism .

He also assured that workers would be employed from the area to ensure punctuality, while government would continue to address other problems facing people of the local government.

Zulum further appealed to the management of the hospital to maintain and make good use of the hospital.