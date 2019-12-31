President Muhammadu Buhari Appoints Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad As New MD/(CEO), Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Listen to article

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Sale announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

His Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr. Aaron Artimas, who issued the statement in Abuja, said that Buhari also appointed Chief Olaniyi Alaba Netufo as the Executive Director – South West.

The statement also noted that the President has also appointed Eddi Mietuade Smith Julius as Non-Executive Director, South-South.

According to Artimas statement, Ahmad is a renewable energy expert, who holds two Masters Degree in Development Studies and Project Planning.

The new CEO, said the statement, has acquired vast knowledge and planning experience in power sector development.