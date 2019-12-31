December 31:   How Much Do You Need to be Happy?

Listen to article

Remember, you don’t really need much to be happy. You’re unhappy not because of what you don’t have. You’re unhappy because you’re ungrateful for what you’ve got. And you’re in constant pursuit of something new, and of little value. It’s vanity. You always want the latest phone, the latest car, the latest clothes and matching hand bags and shoes, all for what? To look good and feel important. To get a few compliments from people? A child of God will always look good with the little they’ve got. The market is full of new things daily. There’s a new iPhone, a new Samsung, literally every half year. Every season opens with a new fashion. So, are you going to spend loads of cash whenever there’s something new on the market? These material things will never fulfil you; it’s the enemy’s attempt to enslave you with vanity. Material things can never fill the void and emptiness inside of you (lifestyle of unbelievers).

I see people with a lot of clothes and bags as if they’ve got a mini boutique in their homes but they always complain they have nothing to wear and always want to go on a shopping spree. You wonder why they’re always broke. They live way above their means just to create a façade. Their bank accounts are always in the red and they are always borrowing from people just to keep up appearances.

A true Christian is a leader, not a follower. Stop comparing yourself to others. This life is not a race. Be content with what you have and God will definitely bless you with more. I’d like you to spend a little time to count your blessings and name them one by one and you’ll realize you’ve got more than you think. As long as you breath, as long as your heart beats, you’ve got to be grateful because what you’ve got now is something you prayed about in the past and someone is praying for the same thing right now. So, when you go on your knees to pray, I want you to stop going with a to-do-list for God because God is neither your personal assistant nor your servant.

God is not a means to an end. He’s the Alpha and Omega. The beginning and the end. So, thank God for everything. Thank Him for the food on your table. Thank Him for the air you breath. Thank Him for each step you take everyday. Thank Him for the eyes to see and the ears to hear. Thank Him when things are going well and when things are bad. Be thankful no matter what and you’ll never lack.Note: My advice to everybody before welcoming the new year is to read Psalm 100. And one most important thing; to forgive all those who hurt you through the year(s) so God will forgive you; it’s God’s commandment to all and to you. My decision for the New year is to let the Spirit of God lead me. I seek to walk by faith and not by sight. What’s yours? May you and your family and all your loved ones, far and near, be blessed with a happy and prosperous New Year, in Jesus’ name.

The Benediction: May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious unto you. May the Lord lift up His face upon you and give you peace. May the Lord exalt you with His countenance upon you, and may He prosper you and all your endeavors. May the Lord grant you success through the new year and even unto the end of time. May the Lord be your guide and protection even now and forever more, in Jesus' name. Amen.

I wish you a happy, successful and prosperous New Year in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Amen.

Today’s reading: Malachi 1-3.

Vanity Upon Vanity-It's All Vanity.