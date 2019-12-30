Borno State Dep. Gov. Condole Victims of Boko Haram Attack in Mandaran Girau, Biu Local Government

Listen to article

The Deputy Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur, has Condoled Victims of Boko Haram Attack in Mandaran Girau, Biu Local Government Area of Borno state yesterday.

.

During the sympathy visit, he appealed to them to consider the attack as an act of God and continue to pray for lasting peace, while assuring the residents that vigilante hunters in the area will be reinforced and provided with working tools and allowances to continue to complement the efforts of military personnel in the area on protecting lives and property of the people and government.

He also assured them that their requests and problems will be presented to the state government for consideration while urging them not to hesitate to report to the security personnel immediately any suspicious movement or elements are spotted among them.

Usman reassured them that the present administration was doing everything possible to re-open the closed Maiduguri- Biu road by the military and provide them with adequate security and basic infrastructures.

Earlier, the District Head of Mandara Girau, Alhaji Maina Bukar, told the deputy governor that the Boko Haram insurgents that attacked the town stormed the locality yesterday, Sunday, around six o’clock in the evening and burnt down four blocks of classrooms of the only primary school in the area, a Church , one provision shop and carted away essential commodities from the shop as well as food items worth millions of naira.

"Following the closure of the only road linking the town located at about 25 kilometers away from Biu town, we are presently without security personnel and have to trek to Biu town daily to procure our needs.

"I appeal to the state government to consider giving us access to ply the Damboa- Mandaran Girau-Biu road from Biu with vehicles to ease our hardships and sufferings", Maina said.

The district head however commended the deputy governor for his visit to commiserate with them, stressing that, only one person was missing and no life was lost during the attack.