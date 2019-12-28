Acting Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission, Azuka Azinge To Proceed On Suspension

Listen

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has ordered the suspension of the Acting Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, Azuka Azinge.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Head, Press & Public Relations, of the CCT, Ibraheem Al-Hassan.

He said the order suspending Azinge was issued on December 24, 2019, by the Umar Danladi-led three-man tribunal based on an ex parte application by the Federal Government, through the Code of Conduct Bureau.

According to the statement, the ex parte application was earlier filed before the CCT by the CCB on December 17.

The statement quoted the CCT’s order as reading as “that defendant/respondent step aside as the Acting Registrar General of Corporate Affairs Commission over allegation of contravening provision of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C1 LFN 2004 pending the hearing and determination of Motion on notice dated on the 17th day of December 2019.”

The tribunal directed “the Hon Minister of Trade and Industry and the Chairman of the Board of Corporate Affairs Commissions” to execute the order of suspension which is to subsist “pending the hearing and the determination of the motion on notice, dated and filed on December 17, 2019.”

Tribunal then adjourned till January for hearing.

He said Federal Government had through the CCB charged the CAC boss with 11 counts of violating “the provisions of paragraphs 1, 9 and 11 (1) (a), (2), of the Fifth Schedule, Part1 and punishable under paragraph 18 (1) and (2) of the Constitution.”

The charges bordered on “alleged infraction of asset declarations.”