December 28:              A Healthy Daily Prayer Life

Listen

If you’re going to be successful in your walk of faith, you must have a daily, dynamic prayer life with God. Why? That is because you need continual communication and fellowship with the Source of your faith and the source of your being. Remember that you were born to consult God to find out His purpose for your life so that you can discover your bearing. Yet as the “Alpha and Omega, the Beginning and the End” (Revelation 1:8), God is not only the Author of your faith, He is also your continuing support as you progress toward the fulfillment of your purpose.

You will achieve your true spiritual being with prayer because prayer is what keeps you connected to the faith-Giver. In John 15:5, Jesus says, “I am the vine; you are the branches…Apart from me you can do nothing.” If you stay in touch with God, you will always be nourished in righteousness. Prayer provides opportunity for you to take all your burdens to God and say, “God, I have to make it,” and He will say, “I'm with you. What are you afraid of?” Remember, “The Lord is my light and my salvation-whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?” (Psalm 27:1).

An architect cannot take his eyes off the plan he drew to guide him to build the structure he put his hands on to build, so God, the plan writer for your life and vision, does not take His eyes off the plan He gave you. Consult Him at every time and He will straighten whatever would be crooked and wrong and He will guide you in the right path to success. God will bring you through your difficulties and give you victory through prayers based on His will through His Word.

Prayer means getting away from the noise and confusion of life, but if you will let God encourage and refresh you, by the time you have finished praying, you will be saying, “I’m ready to go again!” Note: You must have a dynamic daily prayer life with God. There is more I could discuss here about the benefits of a dynamic and healthy prayer life, but they say; the taste of the pudding is in the eating. You be the judge, and I would like you to take the challenge and begin right now, without waiting to make it a New year’s resolution, and start praying about everything at every time of the day. Your testimony will glorify God who has commanded us to pray without ceasing, in Jesus’ name.

Let’s pray: Father, those whom we love, we want to see daily. I want to fellowship with You each day and to have communion with you in prayer. I know that You are my lifeline. Help me in everything I do to glorify Your Holy name in Jesus name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Zechariah 5-8

You Should Pray Without Ceasing.