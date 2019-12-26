Alleged $2.1b Fraud: I Will Defend Myself In Court – Sambo Dasuki

Listen

Former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, has said he is ready to defend himself in the alleged mismanagement of $2.1 billion in court.

Dasuki made this known in an interview with the Voice of America. He added that he has no grudge with President Muhammadu Buhari because God has destined his detention.

He said: “I stopped going to the court because I was granted bail but the government refused to release me and I said whenever the bail order is complied with I will appear before the court and defend myself. I am ready.”

Asked if he felt his detention was a payback for the role he played in the 1985 coup which removed the Buhari regime, Dasuki said he is not aware of such a motive and that his incarceration was designed by God.

He said he had no comments to pass to the government regarding his detention. Dasuki said: “I am not aware of this. What I know is that God designed this to happen.

“Nothing more. I have no problem with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone.

“There is no call to be made to the government. You know everything that happened to one in life is designed by God. Ignorance and lack of understanding can make one to suffer himself… Anything that God destined it to be, it will be. You said I spent four years in detention, it is over and today.

“Only God knows everything that will happen tomorrow.

“What is important is for everybody to be fair. Everybody who is a Muslim and who go to the mosque knows that what the Imam preaches every day is to harp on the need for people to be fair and honest. There is a reason for this and we need to listen.”