December 25:   Do All Christians Celebrate Christmas?

Listen

Another way to put this question would be, “Should all Christian Churches and organizations celebrate Christmas?” The true answer to this question will not come from human tradition, historical tales, folk tells or human knowledge. Anything that concerns God the Father and Jesus Christ the only Son of God must be the concern of the Holy spirit, the power of God. We should let God speak for Himself and not us finite beings attempt to speak for Him. Millions of Christians do not observe Christmas. Among them are Quakers, Jehovah's Witnesses, and members of the Churches of Christ. Some of the half-dozen Christian faiths that do not celebrate Dec. 25 contend there is nothing in the Bible that says Christ was born on that day. Dec 25.

Many true Christian churches, led by the Holy Spirit, have recognized the deceit and the untruth in most of Catholic doctrines and have revised most of the religious observances especially the one that Jesus Christ never attended when young and never made reference to throughout His ministry on earth. Any religious observance that is not reflected in the Christian Bible should, at best, never be followed for they are a misguide to true Christian faith. Christmas celebration and other religious celebrations being religious are exactly what they are, religious celebrations, and more for money, wealth, position, and the enthronement of Satanic worship in guise of worship to the true God. They are a distraction to faith in the True God. True Christians who have been deceived to partake of them should pray for knowledge and understanding of the truth and for deliverance from satanic forces.

The proper position for all true Christians should be that, anything the Holy Spirit tells us to avoid must be avoided. Most of the observances we were born to take part in need close rethinking, led by the Holy Spirit especially if such have NOT been observed by Jesus Christ and are not commanded by God and not stated in the Bible nor recommended by the Apostles in the early churches. Any of those events recommended by the latter-day churches, after the apostles have been killed, should be checked for authenticity. Christmas and Easter celebrations are on top of the list. Note: The Body of Christ on earth has been influenced, to a very great extent, by satanic forces for so long. Let’s all pray for the will of God to be done in the church founded on a solid rock and that the gates of hell will not prevail against it. May God help us, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Let’s pray: Father, open our eyes to see and know the truth about worship to You. Help us to seek knowledge and understanding of the truth about Your kingdom and save us from all temptations and false practices. Help us Lord, to seek and to know the truth, for the truth alone can, and shall set us free, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Zephaniah; Revelation 16

May the Gates of Hell Prevail Not Against the True Church.