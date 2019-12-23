UBEC Selects 66 Primary Schools To Benefit From SBMC-SIP In Delta

Listen

A total of 66 Primary schools from the three senatorial districts in Delta State have been selected by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Board to benefit from UBEC 2017 School Based Management Committee-School Improvement Programme (SBMC-SIP) as part of UBEC new strategy to involve communities in the management of schools

Members of the various School-Based Management Committees of the selected 66 Primary Schools received their letters of award after being trained by UBEC Social Mobilization Officers during the week in Asaba for Delta North, Warri for Delta South and Sapele for Delta Central.

Eloho Sokoh of the Social Mobilization Department of UBEC while addressing members of the benefitting School-Based Management Committees of UBEC School Improvement Programme, told them to adhere strictly to the action plans submitted by them to the Commission and see the opportunity as a mandate to serve their communities.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu who spoke through the Member representing Delta South in the Board, Mr. Paul Kurugbe at Ojojo Primary School, Warri South disclosed that the Programme was very dear to the Governor and enjoined management of the benefiting schools to make judicious use of the funds disbursed to them to improve the standard of education in the state.

He said the schools belong to the communities and as such the School-Based Management Committees-School Improvement Programme was designed for the communities to maintain school infrastructures from vandalism and decay but also ensure that teachers posted to the schools in their communities resume at their duty posts daily.

The School-Based Management Committee- School Improvement Programme (SBMC-SIP) is a remodeled UBEC strategy aimed at bringing the School-Based Management Committees into school administration and create opportunities to own and manage the schools in the respective communities.

The Policy which seeks to strengthen partnerships between schools and communities towards school improvement, is anticipated to encourage communities around schools to be involved in the planning, management and maintenance of school properties.