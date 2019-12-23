We Are Ready For The Festive Season… Lagos Waste Management Authority (lawma)

Listen

With the Christmas and New Year festivities around the corner, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has affirmed its readiness to meet the waste management needs of residents during the season and to consolidate on its year round vision of establishing a cleaner and healthier Lagos.

In a statement released to the media, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin disclosed that bearing in mind the anticipated 100 per cent increase in waste generation during the period, the Authority would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the season was celebrated in a clean environment.

He revealed that the agency had intensified the distribution of black thrash bags for household waste and purple bags for recyclables to residents in the state, adding that PSP operators had been mandated to work round the clock in their assigned areas of operation, while the authority would provide backup trucks.

Dr. Gbadegesin further stated that the authority recently published the list of PSP operators in Lagos and their areas of coverage, to enable residents reach out to them when there is a service gap, adding that phone numbers of LAWMA management staff had also been published for the purpose of monitoring the situation of the environment during the yuletide.

He implored residents to desist from acts capable of making life miserable for the environment and its inhabitants and seized the opportunity to appeal to motorists to drive with caution, to safeguard lives of street sweepers and other service providers who would be discharging their duties during this period.

While wishing all Lagosians a dirt-free Christmas and New Year celebration, he enjoined residents to call the toll-free 07080601020, for inquiries on waste management in their areas during and after the festive season.

Folashade Kadiri (Mrs.)

Assistant Director, Public Affairs

23/12/2019