15 Years After, Government Yet To Build Mimi Stadium In Delta Community That Produces Great Sportsmen, Women

Fifteen years down the line, the Delta State government is yet to fulfill her promise to Torugbene Community, Burutu local government area.

"Torugbene Community in Burutu LGA of Delta State has added so much values to the State in no smaller measures in terms sports contributions. The Community has produced veritable sports' men and women who have won so many laudable prizes to the State".

The President Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), worldwide, Barr. Pereotobu Oweilaemi, dropped the hint on Saturday via a press release.

Barr. Oweilaemi, noted that the Community has contributed immensely to sports development in the state especially in swimming.

"Especially on the area of swimming, Torugbene indigenes have won an uncountable number of medals, silvers and bronzes to Delta State in the National Sports Festival at various times. It must be recalled that former Governor Onanefe Ibori in an acknowledgement of the Community's indigenes to the sport development of the State had promised to build a Mini Stadium with swimming pool during his government to specifically honour one Miss Blessing Opuakpo who had won a number of Gold Medals at the National Sports Festival (NSF) in 2004".

Oweilaemi, noted that though the former Governor failed to make good with his promise, it is necessary to draw the attention of the present Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on the need to build a mini stadium with swimming pool in Torugbene Community in order to boost the morale of the sports men and women from the Community who have been given victories to the State at the various NSF.

According to him from 2004 to date, Torugbene citizens have won a good number of prizes for the State.

See the breakdown below of some of the prizes won by Torugbene people at the NSF: Blessing Forcados won eight Gold Medal at the NSF held in Abuja in 2004; two Gold Medal at the NSF in Gateway, Ogun State in 2006. Samson Opuakpo won six Gold Medals at the NSF, Abuja in 2004; eight Gold Medals at the NSF held in Gateway, Ogun State in 2006 and nine Gold Medals at the NSF held in Kada, Kaduna State in 2009.

He continued, Otobodo Owaren won eight Gold Medals at the NSF held in Kada, Kaduna State in 2009, eight Silvers and two Bronzes at the NSF held in the Garden City, Port Harcourt, Rivers State in 2011; six Gold Medals and four Silvers at the NSF held in Eko City, Lagos in 2012 Lagos. Tebesa Nemine won four Gold Medals and two Silvers at the NSF held in Abuja in 2004; four Gold Medals and two Silvers at the NSF held in Gateway, Ogun State in 2006, four Gold Medals and three Silvers at the NSF held in Kada, Kaduna State in 2009. 5. Kingsley Forcados won seven Gold Medals at the NSF held in Eko City, Lagos in 2012; 6. Duke Eniyekenimi won two Silvers at the NSF held in Eko City, Lagos in 2012, two Gold Medal and one Silver at the NSF held in Abuja in 2018; and 7. Jonah Forcados won one Gold Medal at the NSF held in Abuja in 2018 amongst others.

"It is regrettable that upon all these laudable achievements in the area of sport development, Torugbene athletes have no modern facilities to train the upcoming swimmers. These enthusiastic athletes used the open river to engage in training which is dangerous due to the water current from the River Niger. Unfortunately, just some few days ago, Torugbene Community was thrown into mourning over the painful death of one of the swimming trainees, Master Tamarakru Oweiware who got drown in the process of training because of the water current.

"Such painful death would have been avoided if the government had built swimming facilities in the Community. Considering the contributions of Torugbene people to the sport development of Delta State, we humbly request the Governor to build mini stadium with swimming pool in Torugbene Community. Such gesture will add more value to the State in sport development", lamented.