We will focus more on sanitation advocacy in 2020 - Osun First Lady

The Wife of Osun State Governor, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola pledged that her advocacy next year will focus more on sanitation issue particularly the need to stop open defecation in state state.

The First Lady said this when she hosted children in the state for end of the year party at the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital.

She noted that the event serves as an opportunity for the children to interact with leaders in governance of the state to create a sense of desire to equally grow and help state to develop further.

The wife of the Governor started the campaigns on exclusive breastfeeding of our newborn for six months and stopping of open defecation as priority.

Oyetola said these are the twin important issues to ensure greatness and should not be underplayed. She urge parents to let these messages resonate in their homes.

She said "Breast feeding our newborns exclusively for six months is full of benefits that guarantee good living. It saves us and the children from various diseases and problems. The same goes for stopping open defecation. This is a behavior that constitutes major risks to us and our children."

"We want every household, every public place to have decent and safe toilets across our state. This is a task on which we shall enlist all stakeholders. The benefits are just too numerous if we stop open defecation and use toilet" she added.

Oyetola said the period of Christmas symbolizes love, friendliness and unity as families and friends usually gather to feast and exchange gifts among one another. She charged the children to inculcate the virtues.

Oyetola said anything that that concerns the development of children cannot and should never be taken with levity, saying that the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola holds this philosophy very serious.

According to her, "I urge our parents and teachers to always make the issue of care and training of children topmost priority. We should train our children to grow up to be great leaders in all aspects of societal development."

"We should train them to be leaders of positive development and changes that will propel the greatness of our race. We have all the necessary resources, which God has thankfully given us, to make us great again."

"All we need right now is the mindset to go back to the path of greatness. Let us start from our state. We are noble people, known for our creativity and sound values. I plead with our parents to let us rekindle this", Oyetola said.

Oyetola urged the children to be dedicated and committed to their education. She also warned them to shun every form of criminal activity and harmful behavior.