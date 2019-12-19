December 19:   Faith is Action Word

Examples of faith. Hebrews chapter 11 is known as the “faith chapter” because in it, great deeds of faith are described. By faith Abel offered a pleasing sacrifice to the Lord (v. 4); by faith Noah prepared the ark in a time when rain was unknown (v. 7); by faith Abraham left his home and obeyed God’s command to go he knew not where, then willingly offered up his only son (vv. 8-10, 17); by faith Moses led the children of Israel out of Egypt (vv. 23-29); by faith Rahab received the spies of Israel and saved her life (v. 31). Many more heroes of the faith are mentioned “who through faith conquered kingdoms, administered justice, and gained what was promised; who shut the mouths of lions, quenched the fury of the flames, and escaped the edge of the sword; whose weakness was turned to strength; and who became powerful in battle and routed foreign armies” (vv. 33-34). Clearly, the existence of faith is demonstrated by action(s).

According to the Bible, faith is essential to Christianity. Without demonstrating faith and trust in God, we have no place with Him. We believe in God’s existence by faith. Most people have a vague, disjointed notion of who God is but lack the reverence necessary for His exalted position in their lives. These people lack the true faith needed to have an eternal relationship with the God who loves them. Our faith can falter at times, but because it is the gift of God, given to His children, He provides times of trial and testing in order to prove that our faith is real and to sharpen and strengthen it. This is why James tells us to consider it “pure joy” when we fall into trials, because the testing of our faith produces perseverance and matures us, providing the evidence that our faith is real(James 1:2-4).

How does your faith and trust in God stack up? By faith Abraham left his home country and traveled to where God led him. Abraham was an immigrant in the land of Canan. His obedience backed by faith and trust in God strengthened him to face famines and many other challenges and all those helped him claim God’s promises to him and his seeds. Are you immigrant? Are you facing challenges, social, physical, psychological and spiritual? How are you coping then? No job, no trusted friend, all alone in a strange land with no money and no security, discrimination everywhere you turn. How does your faith help you? Remember; the testing of your faith produces perseverance and matures you, providing the evidence that your faith is real. Be strong and of good courage. Briefly encouraging; be close to your Father God, through prayers, worship and trusting in Him and He will give your heart’s desire.

Note: The kingdom of God that Jesus Christ has bought us into is a faith kingdom. Without faith no one can enter therein. Put your faith in the Lord Jesus; He will open the door of hope and success to you.

Let’s pray: O Lord, what would I do without Your holy Word. Lord, give me the faith that is real to strengthen my relationship with You forever. Lord, no matter what trials and tribulation I may go through, help me to be thankful and to gain strength to depend upon You and wait on You until the storms blow away. I need you, every day, I need you Lord, You are a faithful God; help me to remain faithful, in Jesus’ holy name, I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Jonah 1-4; Revelation 15

Make Your Faith Work When You Work with It.