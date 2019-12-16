Mapoly Amacos '94-'99 Gives Back To Alma Mater

...Substantive executive members emerge ...Outstanding students in print, PR, advertising, broadcast receive cash prizes

The Association of Mass Communication Students Alumni (1994/99 set) of Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State,Nigeria, has donated a multimedia equipments to the Department of Mass Communication as a way of giving back and appreciation to its Alma Mater.

The presentation was made to the head of department, Mr Kolawole Amos during a convocation tagged " The 20 Years ReUnion of Seasoned Communicators" held in Abeokuta at the weekend.

Head of Department of Mass Communication, MAPOLY,Mr Kolawole Amos, who came in company with Dr Wasiu Tejuosho and Dr Shola Adeosun, in his acceptance speech while receiving gift on behalf of the department acknowledged that "this is the first time any set will give back to the Department of Mass Communication", stressing that he was impressed by the Alumni Association adding value to its source.

Mr Amos assured the '94-'99 communication alumni that he would acquiant the Rector of MAPOLY, Dr of the kind gesture to the institution.

L-R, MAPOLY AMACOS '94-'99 set president, Lanre Oyegbola receiving his certificate of office from a member of electoral committee,Mr Dare Akinola.With them are other electoral committee members,Dayo Idowu and Ayodele Kazeem.

In a similar development, the Electoral Committee of the Association also formally announced winners of various executive positions as follows:

Mr Lanre Oyegbola as president,Mrs Fadeke Omo- Omorodion as vice president,Mr Babatunde Majekodunmi(VP International), Mr Goke Dairo (General Secretary), and Mrs Olufunke Ogunlade as Chief whip.

Other executive members are Mrs Anne Olubukola Ogundowo (Social Secretary), Mr Olusegun Koiki (Public Relations Officer),Mr Olawunmi Omotoyinbo (Welfare Officer), Mrs Toyin Dairo (Finance Officer), Mrs Rasheedat Adetutu Ajayi-Yakub (Treasurer).

In his remarks, the pioneer President, Mr Lanre Oyegbola pledged to work with his team in the interest of the Association, stressing that part of his agenda was to allow a flow of talents and give back to the Alma Mater.

Part of the terms of reference for the newly constituted executive members is to facilitate the association's bye law to guide all its activities, open the official account of the alumni, hold regular meetings and chart a course for association among others.

The Executive members taking their oath of office at the weekend

Earlier, the Alumni had presented cash prizes to the following students for their exceptional performance in various mass communication specializations: Rebecca Adelakun as best student in Advertising from HND II, Aishat Balogun clinched best in Advertising from HND II,part-time while Emmanuel Bashiru emerged best in print journalism from HND II.

Also, Boluwaji Jegede got the prize for the best student in Public Relations,while Hauwa Musa and Tobiloba Adesanya smiled to the bank with cash awards for the best students in Broadcast from HND 2 full time and evening respectively.

The secretary of the association, Goke Dairo, counselled the student award recipients to be conversant with technology which keeps redefining all jobs in communication industry.According to him, technology will take over most jobs in the nearest future and only those conversant will be relevant.