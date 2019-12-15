Biafra Nations Youth League, Bnyl Dismisses Niger Delta Youths Threat To Attack Igbo Properties

Following recent threats to destroy Igbo properties in Niger Delta over an alleged attack on Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, in Madrid Spain by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL has disassociated its members from the "Concerned Niger Delta Youths" who issued ultimatum to Igbo people to apologies to the Minister or risk loosing their properties.

In a statement jointly signed by the Deputy Leader 1 of BNYL who doubles as Head of Operations, Biafra Broadcasting Service, BBS online TV, Ebuta Ogar Takon and Chief of Staff of the group, who also doubles as the Leader of Displaced Bakassi Youths, Linus Essien, BNYL lambasted the youths, saying that other section of the Niger Delta were not part of the threat.

Discribing the threat as shameful, the group reminded the aggrieved youths of their Igbo names and the Igbo related languages which they speak in Rivers State, adding that the Ikwerre cannot hide under the name Niger Delta to lure other section into xenophobic actions, "We advise them to channel their strength to the fulani herdsmen if they have the power, not hiding in one room to issue threats in the name of all Niger Deltans.

Iit baffles us that those issuing the threats do not even know that they are part of Igbo tribe. Amaechi himself has made so many public appearances declaring that he is a proud Igbo man., His brother was Ohanaeze Secretary, hence, IPOB's attack on him is because he is an Igboman like Senator Ike Ekweremadu".

BNYL dismissed the threat, urging the Igbos to disregard such threat, "No Bakassi man was there, no Ejagham man was there, not even an Ibibio man was ther. We did not read any statement from Ijaw, or Urhobo on the issue, even Amaechi has dismissed rumors of his alleged attack, so they are on their own. We are not part of them, and our members and followers in Niger Delta are not among them" the group stated.