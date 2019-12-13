Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor Floors The Police And Other Security Agencies In Court

The Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, presided over by Hon. Justice Quadri of Court no. 2 has granted the prayers of Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, restraining The Nigeria Police and other security Agencies mentioned as Respondents in his fundamental Rights Suit.

They are to maintain status quo in the matter with a warning not to arrest the petitioner (Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor) pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion On Notice.

The Nigerian Voice can authoritatively confirm that the order is presently being enrolled. Details Shortly.