December 13:   Make Holiness Your Lifestyle  

Holiness will not be brought to completion in our lives with no effort on our part. We are invited to participate in God’s work in our lives and in His kingdom, which includes this world we live in. Cultivating a lifestyle of holiness does not mean that we must draft a list of do’s and don’ts to live by. We are free from the letter of the law which kills (2 Corinthians 3:6) and now live according to the dictates of the Holy Spirit (Galatians 5:16-18).

We are told, “Work out your own salvation with fear and trembling, for it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure” (Philippians 2:12-13). In this verse, we see cooperation between God and His children in sanctification. We “work out” what God “works in” us, because God has a timeline for the virtues that He wishes to cultivate in our lives. Our responsibility is to yield to His wishes, “working out” with focused attention and great care those things that He is causing to grow in us. This is, perhaps, the most important lesson that we can learn as Christians. God’s ultimate desire for His people is that we be holy and conformed into the image of His Son, Jesus, (Romans 8:29; 1 Thessalonians 4:3-4). Holiness is the will of God for our lives.

Of course, the flesh is weak (Mark 14:38). None of us will reach sinless perfection in this world, but God has made provision for our sins. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9). Our pursuit of holiness in this world includes daily confessing and forsaking sin. “Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart. (Hebrews 12:1-3NIV). Note: Jesus paid all the price to redeem us and claim us for righteousness and for eternity with Him and the Father. Let the Holy Spirit direct your life and you will be like Jesus Christ, the Holy and only begotten Son of God.

Let’s pray: Father, thank You for Jesus Christ, the only begotten Son of Yours whom You gave to the world to be the Lamb who takes away our sins. Lord give me the grace to be like Jesus as I listen to Him every day while the Holy Spirit, the Comforter, directs my path, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Hosea 12-14: Revelation 9

