Delta NUJ Press Week Begins Today

The annual press week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, has been scheduled to hold this week from Tuesday 10th to 13th December, 2019.

A statement signed by the Council Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, said the week would commence with sensitization campaign on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and a visit to sick members of the union on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

According to the statement, there would be a novelty football match between the NUJ and Government House, Asaba team on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St Patrick’s College field, Asaba.

The grand finale of the week, the statement said, comes up on Friday, December 13, 2019 for the lecture, award and fund raising, beginning from 11.00 am at David’s Event centre, Asaba.

The fund raising according to the statement is to mobilize funds for the furnishing of the press centre under construction.

The statement calls on all members and friends of the union to participate actively in the week’s activities and kindly made their donations to enable journalists in Delta have a place to practice their trade.