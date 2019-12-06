Notorious physically challenged cultist nabbed with 300 wraps of Indian hemp

A physically challenged notorious man, Ibrahim Aremu popularly known as Jenromi has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command.

The Police Public Rrlations Officer for the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that Aremu was caught with 300 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp she policemen apprehended him.

The PPRO said Aremu was arrested following an information received by the police at Enugada police division about his activities as a leader of a cult group that has been terrorising Itun Seriki community, Totoro Abeokuta.

He said information further revealed that the suspect is also a big time dealer of illicit drugs and that his cultists were using his house as their meeting point from where they usually plan their operations.

The PPRO said "On receiving the information, the DPO Enugada division mobilized his men to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested while some of his accomplices escaped. About 300 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp was recovered from him."

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.