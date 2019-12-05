CPJ to release annual list of journalists imprisoned worldwide

New York, December 4, 2019--The Committee to Protect Journalists will release its annual census of journalists imprisoned worldwide on December 11, 2019.

The census lists journalists jailed as of midnight on December 1, 2019, and indicates the country where held, charge, and medium of work in each case. The census does not include the many journalists who were imprisoned during the year but released prior to December 1.

In the days leading up to the launch of the report, CPJ is highlighting the stories of a handful of journalists currently behind bars through the #FreeThePress Instagram campaign.

WHAT: Yearly census of imprisoned journalists

WHEN: December 11, 2019, 12:01 a.m. EST

WHERE: www.cpj.org