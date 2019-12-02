December 2:The Magnitude of Faith

Faith; the force that moves the invisible to visible, the unavailable to available, the impossible to possible, the unseen to the seen and the Spiritual to physical or carnal. We all need faith to be able to do business with the Lord. If your faith is as small as a grain of mustard seed, that, according to Jesus Christ, our Savior, is enough to do exploits on earth for the kingdom of God. (See Matthew 17:20 KJV)

Your faith has the following potentials: Faith can increase or decrease, it can be alive or dead, it can fail or be strong, that’s why Jesus prayed to peter that his faith will not fail in the face of Satan’s attacks and trials, faith can be weak. That’s why all Christians have to test their faith from time to time. It’s better for you to test your faith than allow someone else to test it for you. May God help us to strengthen our faith and not allow it to wane because all it will do is to expose us to trials and temptations.

Our faith in God is the key to success in our journey to salvation of our souls. By faith we’re assured of success. (see 2 chronicles 20: 20-34) concerning Jehoshaphat’s Victory. Faith is our fundamental duty as believers, John 6 :28. To do the work of God, faith is our defensive weapon, Ephesians 6:16. Faith is the shield of faith to quench all fiery darts of the wicked. Faith is an indispensable element for our spiritual wellbeing. (see Hebrews 11:17-18)

Faith is essential in prayer. James 1:5-6. When you pray, ask in faith without wavering as if driven with the wind and tossed by waves. Faith is to be united with love for God and for one another. 1 John 3:23.

Note: You should determine the magnitude of your faith beginning today. What is the size and potential situation of your faith? If it is weak, you must strengthen it. Build your faith by reading, studying and meditating on the word of God. Build your faith by praying in the spirit and Praising God always . These spiritual exercises will help your faith to grow, increase and be strong, and will keep you from falling and make you succeed phenomenally in the spiritual and secular worlds. Remember, no man can please God without faith.

Let’s pray: Father, we thank You even in this dark and dreary world. Again, Lord, thank You for upholding us, Your children because it is not of him that willeth nor runneth but of You, God, that showeth mercy. Lord, please grant us Your grace to build ourselves strong faith that has absolute and total trust in you. Our father, and our God, we need child-like faith that easily believes, trust and forgives. Give us the wisdom to increase our faith that we may be blessed as we walk with You, in Jesus precious name. Amen

Today’s reading: Ezekiel 43-45; 2 Peter 4.

What's the Magnitude of Your Faith?