Update On Failed Attempt To Overrun Nigerian Army Troops' Deployment At Babban Gida

It could be recalled that, Babban Gida, the administrative Headquarters of Tarmuwa LGA of Yobe State came under attack by some marauding Boko Haram criminals on 27 November 2019. The criminal terrorists sneaked into the peaceful community on board 9 Gun Trucks to unleash terror on the innocent citizens while simultaneously attempting to overrun the troops deployment in the community. In the process, the criminal insurgents looted some properties and abducted some citizens with obvious intent to conscript them into their criminal fold.

In a bold and resilient response that thwarted the attempted infiltration by the criminal insurgents, the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and elements of Yobe State Vigilantes supported by Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE immediately engaged the criminal insurgents. After a fierce fire fight that lasted about one hour, causing them to withdraw in disarray. During the exploitation that ensued, the troops put up a hot pursuit of the marauding criminals and in the process discovered the shattered remains of one of them along their withdrawal route while one Rocket Propelled Gun 7 (RPG 7) bomb was also captured from the criminals. The troops later exerted their dominance within the community and beyond. Normalcy has since been been restored to the community.

It is gratifying to note that all 20 abductees of the criminal insurgents including a team of medical personnel comprising one Musa Bulama (a medical doctor), Gana Yelwa (a Nurse) and Malam Bala Musa (Yobe State Primary Healthcare Ambulance driver) have been successfully rescued by the troops. Additionally, a Toyota SUV Ambulance belonging to the Yobe State Primary Healthcare Board earlier snatched by the insurgents was equally recovered by the gallant troops. Others equally rescued are Adamu Madugu, Tukur Abdulkarim, Ibrahim Sulaiman and 14 males between the ages all of whom are teenagers of 13 - 16 years.

The Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE Major General Olusegun Adeniyi on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai commends the troops for their exceptional display of gallantry, professionalism and responsiveness. He has further enjoined them to keep the pressure on the criminal Boko Haram elements until they are completely neutralised.

Colonel AMINU ILIYASU*

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator

30 November 2019