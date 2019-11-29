Oyetola cautions Osun residents on abuse of antibiotics 

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has cautioned the residents of Osun to avoid abuse of antibiotics because of the consequences.

He charged all stakeholders in the health sector to rise up and join the global struggle to combat the misuse of antibiotics among the citizenry.

He spoke at the inauguration of Osun Antimicrobial Resistance Action Committee and Multi Sectoral Symposium with the theme "Stewards for the Future: Stop Overuse and Misuse of Antibiotics."

The Governor who was represented by his Special Adviser on Public Health, Pharm. (Dr) Olasiji Olamiju said antimicrobial resistance is a serious public health challenge that require joint effort to combat.

He added that the state cannot afford to be static when the whole world has gone dynamic concerning the menace.

Oyetola stated that his wishes for the good health of all Osun people is second to none.

He said this prompted the government's decision to revitalise and refurbish 342 public health center across the state with the believe that a healthy soul is a wealthy soul.

He specifically tasked professionals in the health sector to be more proactive and be abreast of the current trend at reducing the misuse of antibiotics in the discharge of their duties by stepping up enlightenment and awareness campaign.

He then pledged his government unalloyed support to the committee in their effort to reduce the menace.

The governor said the committee would be call upon every 3 month to give their stewardship.

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Usamotu enjoined the people of the atate not to use any antibiotics without getting doctor's prescription.

The Commissioner urged the students that were present at the symposium who were randomly pick from across the state to educate their parents on the dangers of engaging in self medication and misuse of antibiotics.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Osun Health Insurance Scheme, Dr Niyi Oginni who is also the secretary of the newly inaugurated committee said his agency is doing its best to address poverty among the people.

He noted that OHIS came into being specifically to ensure that people get adequate health care without suffering catastrophic Health expenditure.

The members of the committee include Prof. Dipo Aboderin, Dr.Niyi oginni, Pharm. Fasipe, Dr. Yomi Oni, Dr Tanimowo, Mr Deji Adefila, Mrs. Abioye, Dr. A.T Adeyemo and Mr Ogunleye.

Participants at the event pledged that they would not abuse antibiotics and promised to educate other to avoid abuse of antibiotics.