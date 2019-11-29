NORCAP, WFP, NECSOB Organizes Workshop on Lake Chad BasinCapacity Development Project, Solicit For Support, Synergy Among Stakeholders

NORCAP, WFP, NECSOB has organized a joint Workshop on Lake Chad Basin Capacity Development Project with a theme, "Localization" soliciting for Support from development partners, governments, NGOs and CSOs in responding to people's needs in the Lake Chad Basin.

This followed the 10 years Humanitarian crisis in the area that has displaced over 2.4 million and destroyed property worth billions if naira, particularly, Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states of Nigeria and neighbouring countries if Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republics.

They also called for synergy among all the stakeholders towards actualizing the goals and objectives of the Lake Chad Basin Capacity Development Project which is an outcome of the Oslo Conference and efforts to strengthen capacity and Coordination of the civil society organizaions network in the Lake Chad Basin.

The NECSOB Corrdinator who doubles as the Regional Coordinator, Lake Chad Basin Civil Society Organizaions Newtwork, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu said the workshop was organized and tagged, "Localization" Lake Chad Basin Capacity Development Project for CSOs, NGOs, CBOs for developmental and technical knowledge as well as professionalism on the project from the donors.

He lamented that the Lake Chad crisis has provoked significant movement of population and is still affecting about 1.7 million people in the Lake Chad Basin, a region comprising of Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republics.

The Regional Coordinator described the crisis as a complex Humanitarian crisis that originated from an eight year old insurgency in North east, Nigeria by Boko haram, an Islamist militant group and has destroyed lives and livelihoods as well forced more than 2.4 million people to flee their homes.

" Where majority of the displaced are sheltered by communities who are among the poorest in the world and the displacement has exxabeeated the already dire situation in countries characterized by weak governance, structures and limited access to public goods and services across the affected countries.

"Across the region, one in three families is insecure and malnutrition rates have reached critical levels. One in every two people needs Humanitarian assistance", Shehu said.

According to him, in response to what has been described as a protracted crisis, Norway, Nigeria, Germany and UNOCHA hosted an international donor conference in Oslo on 24 February 2017.

He said the Confab was later followed by another confab in Berlin on 4 September 2017 to raise awareness about the deteriorating Humanitarian crisis in the Lake Chad Basin and ensure donor pledges and commitments to alleviate human sufferings through scaling up of Humanitarian interventions.

Shehu noted also that in line with the Localization Agenda and commitments made through the Grand Bargain Process, the people's voice at the Oslo confab was represented by Civil Society Organizaions (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Oraganizatiins (NGOs) from the Lake Chad region.

He said, the Lake Chad Basin CSOs and NGOs formulated a statement entitled "Seven Steps To Saving Lives and Assisting People in Nigeria and Lake Chad Basin".

" Therefore, as an outcome of the Oslo Conference and in an effort to strengthen capacity and coordination of civil society organizaions in the Lake Chad Basin, NORCAP was invited to support a network entitled," Regional Civil Society Network for the Lake Chad Basin".

"Whose members assist crisis affected population in Nigeria, Niger, Cahd and Cameroon Republics. The Civil Society Network has also requested support to it's NGO members with technical Capacity Development and coordination in Humanitarian as well as recovery development Programming.

"The project will be implemented in close collaboration with the UN agencies and RCHC offices that will host deployed experts with the goal of enhancing the institutional capacity of members of the CSOs in the areas of organizational planning, financial management and transparency,.

"It will also enhance resource mobilization, project development and management, monitoring and evaluation, human resource management s sustainability, planning, communication and Humanitarian coordination.

"The project enbale members of the CSOs in their Humanitarian mission and strengthen their resilience in responding to diseases and crisis brought capacity development. The project will contribute to the increased accountability to the affected people", Shehu said.

Ambassador Shehu further said that the workshop is expected to groom, shape, improve and expand the knowledge and technical know how of the CSOs, NGOs and others on the project among others.

Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator, UNOCHA, Yassin Garba in his Goodwill message assured the CSOs, NGOs and other partners the willingness of. the field office to coordinate and monitor properly the activities of all the development partners imoblved or participating in the Project

He pledged to ensure smooth execution of the project and prompt as well as strict evaluation of performances of the iNGOs and others with a view to enhance performance and attain the mandate of the project.

Head of Office, WFP, Abdulrahim Saddiqu in his remark thanked the organizers and participants for their individual contributions while pledging to support the CSOs and NGOs in the North East achieve their desired goals and objectives.