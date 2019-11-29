November 29:  The Lord is A Faithful God.

God is faithful to answer prayers. He is faithful to His creation; He relates to all that He created. He wants us to have a faithful relationship with Him. Our understanding of God is in our understanding of His Word and in prayer. Our understanding of prayer has become so distorted that we have developed a definition for the word that reverses its true meaning. When we say something has no chance or little chance of happening, we say, ‘it hasn’t got a prayer.’ But Jesus assures us that God hears and answers our prayers. He says, therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for, in prayer, belief that you have it and it will be yours (Mark 11:24). The answer is so sure that we have been instructed to believe that it has already happened. God’s will and His Word are powerful and they do work when they are understood and put into practice. Understanding the Word of God as it is written in the scriptures and a fervent prayer-life are the main channels for closeness with God.

Whether or not you believe it right now, meditating on the Word of God, day and night and linking up with Him through prayer do work, but you must first understand it. You must learn how to pray and study the Word of God according to the truths and principles found in His Word. These two activities:

· Builds intimacy with God. Honors His nature and character

· Instills respect for His intimacy. Enables belief in His word

· Causes trust in His love. Affirms His purposes and will

· And appropriates His promises.

Our prayers are meant to be answered; otherwise God would not ask us to pray. He won’t waste your time and effort; He’s too practical for that. He’s interested in results, not just words. Jesus also had a very practical approach to prayer while on earth. He did not pray without expecting to be heard. He said, Father I thank you that you have heard me. I know that you always hear me (John 11: 41-42). We need to know how to approach God and to learn the kind of prayer God responds to. We need to pray as our Lord and Savior, Jesus, prayed and taught us to pray. At the same time, we must let Him speak to us daily through studying and meditating on His Word. Note: God will never fail to answer your prayer at His time and purpose and you have to wait on Him. In God’s kingdom, everything happens according to time.

Let’s pray: Our father in heaven, I desire to be one after Your heart through regular communication with You in prayer and listening to You speak to my heart as I meditate upon Your Word. Help me, Lord, to depend on your faithfulness to hear me when I pray and to show Yourself to me when I seek Your face and answer me when I pray, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Ezekiel 35-36; 2 Peter 1

God Would Like to Hear from You All the Time.