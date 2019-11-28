November 28:  This Book of the Law

Today, the Lord who spoke with Joshua, the man handpicked by Him to succeed Moses repeats the same statement to us through this passionate advice: Joshua 1:8(KJV) “This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.”

Our walk with the Lord would not be smooth and successful without strict adherence to His Word. The Word of the Lord contains His commands, His commands are the direct prompting for us to heed His love because He will never lead us in the wrong way. Neither will he allow us to follow the wrong path into destruction while He leads nor will He ignore our mistakes. In the words of Psalm 119:105(NIV). “Your Word is a lamp unto my feet and a light on my path.” We will be able to avoid mistakes, sinful interpretations and capricious attitudes that are of human mind when we allow the Word of God to flood our minds and our paths. Look at it this way, every manufacturer will package his manufactured item with safety in mind. He wants the items to arrive their final destinations safely so that they can function and perform the work they were made to do. He will make sure to advise you on how to use it and keep for as long as the warrantee. He does so by placing the owner’s manual/handbook right on top of the item inside the box when you open it. He makes sure you will see it. On top of that, he will write boldly on the cover page, “Read this before you operate the item/appliance. The reason for doing all that is to take extra precaution to protect and preserve his work until it is delivered to you, the end user, and to guide you on how to use it, not for the sake of your money or choice, but for the sake of his name and the company’s name.

The Lord preserves and protects His name in the life and consciousness of His people through His Word. It is for His name’s sake He has given us His Word to guide us into His sanctuary and into His mind whenever we sit down to study His Word. God intends many good things for those who will study His Word:

-Relaxation whenever you go to study the Word

-You slow down time during your study time

-You remove yourself from the rat race and from being excessively busy

-It enables you to make very good use of time

-It opens you up for true knowledge, understanding and wisdom

-Regulates your emotions and blood pressure for the protection of your health, and much more

We must search the scriptures because in them we have eternal life. Studying the Bible is not an option, it is a must, if you want to grow and be strong in your faith. The disciples of Jesus once went to Him and requested, “Lord, increase our faith.” Let us not do that, instead of praying for God to increase our faith, let us increase our intake of the Word of God. The Word is given to us so we can build our faith around it, in it, with it and by it. May God help us to be successful students of the Word of God. Note: Listen to God through the Scriptures and pray all the time and you shall grow in the Spirit.

Let’s pray: Our dear Father, we want to know You. We also want to hear You speak to us every day so that we can understand that we are not alone and that You are always with us. Lord, grant that Your Spirit will give us the urge to seek Your face through Your Word. Help us to search the Scriptures and feed from the bounty of Your Holy Word and grow strong, able, ready and committed to serving You according to Your command, in Jesus’ name, Lord grant us Your will. Amen.

Today’s reading: Ezekiel 33-34; 1 Peter 5

We Should Study for Good Success.