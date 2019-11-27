Observing Safety Rules Will Save You From Pains, Death – Madumere

Calls on Safety agencies to embark on enlightenment campaign

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has urged Nigerians to observe all safety rules to save themselves from avoidable pains and deaths.

The former Imo deputy governor made the call on Tuesday while fielding questions from the newsmen in Owerri, Imo State.

Prince Madumere used the forum to call on the Federal Road Safety Commission, Federal and State Fire Service and other relevant agencies to up their game by embarking on enlightenment campaign for the prevention of preventable accidents.

He particularly hammered on the need for motorists to exercise extreme caution during the season by avoiding over speeding, observing safety precautions, including checking on their tyres, breaks and other important parts of their vehicles.

“We are already in "ember" months. Very soon, we shall usher in the month of December when our loved ones from far and near will begin to come back home. I wish to appeal to Federal Road Safety Commission to up their game.

“There is need for enlightenment campaign to remind our motorists of the dangers in reckless driving and its far reaching painful consequences.

“Vehicle tires, breaks, lights, ball joints and other relevant parts ought to be checked. The worthiness of the vehicles must be scrutinized and ascertained with the mastership of driving by the motorists.

In the same vein, he called on the Fire Service at federal and state levels to also embark on precautionary campaigns on the best approach towards avoiding fire outbreaks and other costly accidents both at home and in offices.

He cautioned against forgetting to switch off electrical appliances at home and in the offices when necessary, while also campaigning bush burning among other practices, especially during the dry season.

He also called for more education on best way to handles cooking gas at homes, bemoaning the level of devastation it has caused in most homes.

He therefore called on Nigerians to imbibe the tradition of keeping safe by observing core safety rules so as to remain safe and alive.