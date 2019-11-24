BAYELSA GUBER: Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Calls For Inclusive Government

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has called on the governor-elect of Bayelsa state, Chief David Lyon, to run an Inclusive government when he assumes office.

"As the Bayelsa guber election is over and winner emerged, IYC is reiterating its earlier call for a unity government. The incoming APC government should compose its government without boarder".

IYC president, Pereotobu Oweilaemi, Esq, in a press release reiterated the position of the body, calling on the All Progressives Congress (APC), not to sideline opposition parties in the state.

Hear him: "opposition parties should also be incorporated in the incoming Bayelsa State executive committee.

The Governor-elect, His Excellency, Chief David Lyon should also commence the process of reconciliation immediately to ensure that Bayelsa State is peaceful", pointing out that the Ijaw land would be peaceful if peace is in the state.

"Peace in Bayelsa State means peace in Ijaw land. The Governor should strive to reconcile with all aggrieved persons for peace and development of the State and the Ijaw nation", Barr. Oweilaemi said.

According to the release, the governor by his position is the leader of all Bayelsans and by extension the Ijaw nation, "he should therefore carry everybody along notwithstanding the political leanings".

He noted that the Ijaw nation has lagged behind in the fight for freedom following the crisis that rocked some of the socio-cultural organs, calling on the governor-elect to as a matter of urgency take position geared towards resolving those crisis

"For sometimes now the Ijaw nation is missing in action in the liberation struggle due to the fact that our foremost socio-cultural organisations are engulfed in leadership crisis.

"The incoming Governor should have the polarisations and the leadership melees in both INC and IYC in mind and thereby take a non-partisan step to resolve all pending issues. The Ijaw nation needs to move and now is the time", he added.