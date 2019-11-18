Gov Yahaya Bello Declared Winner Of Kogi Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Yahaya Bello as the winner of the governorship election in Kogi State on Saturday.

Bello polled a massive 406,222 votes to defeat his contestant, Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 189,704 votes to emerge second.

With the result, Bello has been re-elected for a second term in office.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the election and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Umar, said Bello had been declared winner, having scored the highest number of votes during the poll conducted on Saturday.