Nigerian Air Force Loses A Training Helicopter In Enugu

By The Nigeria Voice

A training helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has crashed in the NAF Base in Enugu after returning from a routine training exercise.

According to NAF twitter account on Friday in Enugu, the crash occurred on Thursday after a routine training.

It said that although there were no casualties, the cause of the incident was still sketchy and unknown.

@NigAirForce tweet that was re-twitted by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola‏, reads; “NAF helicopter suffers mishap upon landing in Enugu.

“Helicopter has crashed on landing in Enugu after a routine flight today. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member or persons on the ground.

“@CAS_AMSadique has directed that a Board of Inquiry be constituted to determine the causes of the accident.

“@NigAirForce continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians. Details later.”


