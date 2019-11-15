Kogi Election: Armed Masked Men Attempted Invassion Of Gov. Makinde's Hotel In Lokoja

Gov. Makinde's Security Operatives And The Entire Neigbourhood Jointly Resisted The invaders

Sources from Lokoja, the Kogi State capital revealed that some armed and masked security men who appeared in uniforms, on Friday, attacked the hotel where the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde lodged in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

Makinde is the lead delegate of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Kogi State Campaign Council.

He is in Kogi in his capacity as the Chairman of that Council.

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa says eyewitnesses confirmed that the hooded security operatives arrived the Suitorial Hotels, Lokoja, located along Stadium Road, Lokoja, where the Governor and some members of the PDP Campaign Council were lodged at about 12.50 pm, on Friday, shooting sporadically and attempting to break into the hotel rooms.

It was gathered the some of the hooded security operatives scaled the fence of the Hotel and attempted to enter the rooms.

A melee was set off as the security operatives attached to the Governor of Oyo State were said to have resisted the invaders.

Within a short while, some residents nearby also gathered to resist the invading gunmen.

“However, some residents in the neighbourhood of the Hotel soon mobilised and joined the Governor’s security to resist the invaders.”