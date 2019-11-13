The General Manager of Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project (Osun-CSDP), Mrs. Funmi Abokede has assured the people of the state that the State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola remains committed to alleviate poverty in the state.

She said this at the school for Persons with Special Needs in Osogbo, Osun State during the commemoration of 2019 International Day of Poverty Eradication and Sensitization of Communities and Vulnerable Groups against Poverty with the theme “Acting Together to Empower Children, their Families and Communities to End Poverty”.

During the event, the children displayed their talent in singing and dancing with the new set of musical instrument that they bought with the support of OSUN-CSDP.

Abokede expressed worry that persons with disability have always been the first target of poverty in the communities and called for collective efforts to end poverty.

She noted that CSDP operations is in alignment with the development agenda of Governor Oyetola's administration and lauded the governor for his domination and commitment to eradicate poverty in the state.

They also performed drama to the admiration of their parents and other guest who visited the school to identify with them on the occasion.

Abokede explained that the musical instruments would be very useful for the children because research has proved that music is a good therapy for persons living with disabilities because it lifts their spirit, makes them happy, stabilises their emotion and mitigates their psychological trauma.

The teachers and parents of the children with special needs lauded Osun-CSDP for dimming it fit to identify with the special children. They also expressed gratitude to the state government for providing for the needs of the children and reduce the burden on their parents.

Abokede noted that Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola was determined to make life better for their people in the state and that Osun-CSDP remained committed to reach all nooks and crannies of the state and affect the lives of the people in various communities positively. She lauded the governor for his determination and commitment to eradicate poverty in the state.

She said “There is need for all actors to work together to empower children, family and communities to end poverty. We chose this school for the commemoration of 2019 International Day of Poverty Eradication because we realised that poverty takes advantage of disability. That is why it is important to focus on children with disabilities”.

Abokede said there is a component under the CSDP that deals with gender and vulnerable. She said the event was targeted at providing consolation to the special children because of their disabilities so that they would have sense of belonging in the society.

According her “The State Government of Osun and the World Bank is supporting children with disabilities through the Osun-CSDP. The musical instrument is useful because music engages the neurological system of the children with disability and chase away their sorrow."

While unveiling the musical instruments, the children with disabilities electrified the hall and even the deaf among them dance and the blind played musical instrument. A 7-year-old blind boy, simply identified as Aminoluwa displayed his talent in beating talking drum.

The children expressed gratitude to the state government and the Osun-CSDP for the gesture. They also thanked their parents for enduring their situation.

Abokede used the occasion to appeal to parents not to throw children with disability away. She also begged parents who kept children with disability at home to summon the courage and bring them to the school so that they could learn and achieved their potential in life.

Abokede said "We celebrated the United Nations

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty with children with disabilities with a view to supporting them for a better learning."

"This also serves as an opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of the Government of the State of Osun and the World Bank in eradicating poverty. Our Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola has provided the enabling environment for Osun CSDP to empower poor communities and vulnerable groups to be out of poverty."

"As a matter of fact, the central part of the policy of the State Government of Osun as enshrined in the State of Osun Development Plan is to fight the poverty."

"As majority of people in the State of Osun and even nationally are aware, the Osun CSDP is anti-poverty Agency assisting poor communities and vulnerable groups, using the bottom up approach -Community Driven Development (CDD) approach that allow poor communities and vulnerable groups implement and lead their own development for better lives."

"Poverty is a multidimensional concept that encompasses both economic and social issues; poor people experience many interrelated deprivations that reinforces poverty; for example, disability and poverty operate in a cycle with the two reinforcing each other hence the support provided by Osun CSDP to enable children with disabilities to tap into their full potential because there is ability in disability."

"Poverty can only be eradicated through commitment by all stakeholders to work together for inclusiveness, equality and human rights. It is imperative for all people to come together to end poverty and discrimination, to build a sustainable future in which the needs of the present are met without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs", Abokede noted.

Abokede said "Therefore, let us continually remember this theme of this commemoration and let our actions reflect the tenets behind this theme with a view to making our societies a better living place and we will all be happy together. I pray God to grant every one of us this agape love"