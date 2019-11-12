Federal High Court Abuja Disqualifies Bayelsa APC Deputy Guber Candidate

A Federal High Court in Abuja has disqualified Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state three days to the scheduled November 16 election in the state.

In a judgement on Tuesday, Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, said Degi-Eremienyo gave false information in his form submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) to contest the election.

The APC had fielded David Lyon as its gubernatorial candidate and Degi-Eremienyo as his deputy.

The judgement was based on a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against David Lyon, candidate of the APC, Degi-Eremienyo and INEC, seeking the disqualification of the APC deputy governorship candidate.

Ekwo said there is no connection between the name on the candidate’s school-leaving certificate, first degree (BA), master’s degree and the affidavits he swore.

He said all documents submitted by the APC deputy governorship candidate bore different names.

The judge disqualified Degi-Eremienyo for providing false information to INEC.