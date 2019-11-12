Female Journalist, Ikanone Bags Contract As Official Model For Blend & Style

The beautiful, stylish and talented journalist of Sapele Mirror Newspaper recently bagged a contract with Blend N Style, a unique fashion company that specializes in designing gorgeous outfits for different ceremony irrespective of sex, size, figure and personality, owned by talented business woman and entrepreneur Lady Judith Nwachukwu.

It would be recalled that last year Queen Stephanie Ikanone bagged the award for best dressed journalists of the year 2018, and her selection to model for Blend N Style is not a surprise knowing that she is more than capable of showcasing and promoting the brand.

Lady Judith Nwachukwu who spoke to news men during a brief interview described Queen Stephanie Ikanone as pure of soul.

In her words: "Stephanie is an intelligent and beautiful young lady with a unique style of dressing. She is always well dressed irrespective of the occasion she is attending or where she is going. She has the height, face, physique and what our company is looking for, that is why we choose her. Apart from partnering with us to exhibit our products, she has been sharing wonderful ideas with us that has been very helpful, and I believe that we will do more together as we go places".

Mr Okotie Oghenebrorhie who also spoke on the issue said that he was not surprised that Queen Stephanie Ikanone was nominated among the exhibitors chosen by Blend N Style fashion outfit. Stephanie is always well dressed and I believe that she will help to take the fashion house to greater heights he added.

However the management and staff also wishes to invite the general public to the formal opening of its Fashion house which is slated to hold on the 14th of November 2019, under the distinguished chairmanship of Dr. Bashorun Askia Ogieh, MD DESOPADEC and Chief Host: Chief Eugene Inoaghan, Executive Chairman Sapele Local Government Area at the Iyabo Odili Villa, no 124 Sapele Warri road, Sapele, Delta State.