ISMI Holds Training On Search And Rescue At Sea From Nov 11 to 15

The Gulf of Guinea presents significant maritime security challenges. It is one of the busiest maritime crossroads in the world: commercial shipping, offshore activities or industrial and artisanal fishing are high-risk activities, and the treatment of distress at sea must be able to find appropriate responses from coastal States.

Several of them, within a general framework coordinated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), have taken steps to ensure that ships and seafarers operating off their coasts (as well as aircraft operating at sea) have access to maritime rescue coordination centres.

While sea rescue has long been based on the solidarity of seafarers, its organisation is now much more standardised and complies with international conventions that set the framework for it. Thus, the coordination of rescue and maritime search operations, whether carried out by ships or aircraft, cannot be improvised. Training covering both theoretical and practical aspects is essential to acquire the know-how (and interpersonal skills) required to effectively coordinate relief efforts.

After a first session last June for the countries of the northern Gulf of Guinea zone, ISMI is organizing a second session for the southern countries of the zone.

About 20 auditors – MRCC and maritime operations centres operators, crews from the navies, etc. - from 6 countries in the southern Gulf of Guinea are expected.

The training is supported by the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire and the French Directorate of Security and Defence Cooperation (DCSD).

The training will take place on the campus of the Regional Academy of Marine Science and Technology (ARSTM) in Yopougon, Abidjan from 11 to 15th November, 2019.