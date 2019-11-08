Sowore Protests Continued Detention By Proceeding On Hunger Strike

Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, has embarked on hunger strike following his continued detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) despite a court order for his release.

The DSS arrested Sowore for planning a nationwide protest tagged ‘Revolution Now’ over the state of the nation but the court has twice ordered his release.

Sahara Reporters reports that his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), revealed that Sowore has refused to come down to receive visitors and take his meals.

“He has refused to see anybody, and this is in protest that his rights are being violated.

“He has not eaten because the DSS doesn’t feed him, and he is rejecting food from the people who usually take food to him in detention.

“Yesterday, he said he didn’t want to see anyone, including the people who take food to him because there is a court order asking for him to be released, the second one, so he is protesting this,” Falana said.