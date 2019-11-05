Bayelsa Guber: Coalition Unveiled Observers Situation Room And Walk For Peace Sensitization

A Coalition of over 100 Civil Society Organizations and INEC Accredited Observer Organizations has Unveiled its Observers Situation Room titled 'Democracy Watch Nigeria' and also embarked on a 'Peace Walk' Sensitization across major streets of Yenogoa on the pertinent need for Peaceful Governorship Election on the 16th of November, 2019 in Bayelsa State.

Briefing the media on Tuesday in Yenogoa, the Director General of the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness Dr. Nwambu Gabriel, said that the Situation Room called "Democracy Watching the Votes Nigeria", is a central place for all observers across the 8 LGAs to send information from the Polling Units and Polling Points to the system Online and Real-time.

On politicians who sponsor, fund, aide or abate violence, Dr. Gabriel said the coalition will report such politicians to the Law enforcement agencies and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We are not stopping there; we would make sure that stringent sanctions are made. Our coalition would also report these politicians to the embassies and ensure that travel ban and restriction is issued on perpetrators and their families. Politicians must learn to play by the rules, Dr. Nwambu said.

His statement read further, “The Nigerian Police is the lead Agency in terms of internal security and the conduct of power transition such as elections. The military and Para Military are not left out. Instances of erring officers and men involved in electoral malpractices, intimidation, snatching of ballot boxes, etc, must also be reported and perpetrators be made to face the full wrath of the law. No sacred cows.

“However, there have been reported cases of erring Ad Hoc Staff and Staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). We are also aware that INEC as a commission has taken drastic measures to check and curtail these incidences. Our job essentially is also to observe the degree of compliance of the electoral management body to the relevant laws for the conduct of elections. We would not relent in ensuring that the right thing is done.

The Coalition reiterated its support for INEC to conducting of transparent elections in tandem with the provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2015 as Amended and INEC Regulations and guideline synonymous with Global best practices.

Other speakers at the event include Nigeria Election Situation Room, member YIAGA Africa – Ezenwa Nwagwu who called on the voters especially the youths to hold their leaders accountable. He also called on them to change their mentality of saying the Bayelsa Governorship election will be violent.

Nwagwu called on the security not to connive with politicians in causing violence before, during and after the election.

The candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Sen Douye Diri berate other political party candidates invited for the program for not showing up at an important event aimed at conducting a peaceful Governorship Election on the 16th of November, 2019.

“It is not election for bullet but for ballot and my party, PDP has adopted that policy, said Sen Diri.

He further said that his party has embarked on intensive campaign with well outlined manifestoes and the messages sent from Unit to State level.

The Chairman, Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Bayelsa State was represented by the Opuo-kun the V of Kolokuma-Opokuma Kingdom said there is no room for violence in all the communities of Bayelsa State as they traditional rulers have embarked on massive sensitization among their subjects.