Fidelity Bank Celebrates 2019 Compliances & Ethics Week

As part of sustained efforts to promote ethical values and professionalism within the bank, Fidelity Bank Plc, weekend disclosed plans to participate in this year edition of the Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week. Commencing on November 3 and running up until Friday, November 08, the bank has organised series engagement initiatives that are part of the annual activities around the celebration.

Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week, organised annually by the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) provides organisations with the ideal occasion to demonstrate their extensive and comprehensive compliance and ethics programmes in a manner that strengthens its ideals while educating employees.

Commenting on the celebration, Fidelity Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo pointed out that the bank remains committed to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct in its dealings with customers.

“Guided by the Fidelity Code of Business Conduct & Ethical Policy, we expect our employees to uphold its tenets always, and act in a way that reflects the bank’s principles. We have instituted an Ethics Committee to drive this agenda and intervene in guiding staff when necessary”, he stated.

Okonkwo also promised to put the best interest of its teeming customers first, adding that strict adherence to proper ethical values has helped sustain the bank’s standing as a socially responsible organisation and good corporate citizen.

As part of the Compliance & Ethics Week, the bank will conduct a host of engaging staff activities including trivia contest, quiz and lectures. “The focus is to remind ourselves of the need to imbibe ethical values within the organisation even as we strive to build an enduring institution”, concluded Okonkwo.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over 5 million customers who are serviced across its 250 business offices and various digital banking channels. The bank remains focused on select niche corporate banking sectors as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and its currently driving its retail banking businesses through its robust digital banking channels.