Opposition Party Chairman Applauds Delta Governor For Extending Hands Off Fellowship To Colleagues

Chairman, Delta state chapter of the Nigeria Peoples' Congress (NPC), Comrade Mamuzo Gabriel JP, has commended the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for finding one of their own, Pastor David Ashikodi of Accord Party worthy to be appointed into his government.

Comrade Gabriel in a release Friday said he was grateful to the state governor for the gesture.

"I want to use this opportunity to commend governor ifeanyi Okowa for the appointment given to some opposition political parties. I congratulate the governor for finding them worthy to appoint people from the opposition political parties for different positions".

The NPC Chairman however noted that his stand on areas where government fails to perform remains unshakable.

"However I will not relent in speaking on areas where the state government is not doing well and areas where the government is doing well, I will commend them.

"I believe we are all working for the interest of the well-being of Delta people", calling on those appointed to represent the chairmen of the various opposition parties who are working tirelessly, saying "the appointment given to you is not to enrich yourself, it is for the well-being of all the parties and to carry along all the political parties in activities of the government".

The NPC chairman task parties to take their political business seriously instead of waiting for government's appointment.

While congratulating Chief Efetobo Josahia, Chairman, Mega party of Nigeria and Mrs Anabel Cosmos Chairman All Blended Party for their own appointments, he charged them to be good ambassadors of opposition parties in the state.